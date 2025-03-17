Fantasy Island reopens on March 22nd

The award-winning family resort is set to celebrate 30 years with a season that's bigger, better, and more thrilling than ever before.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fantasy Island is thrilled to announce its grand reopening on Saturday, 22nd March, kicking off a season packed with epic rides, unmissable entertainment, and exciting surprises. Celebrating 30 years of thrills, adventure, and family fun, the park promises a schedule brimming with excitement and joy!

Behind the scenes, we’ve been hard at work enhancing the park and giving some of our most-loved attractions a shiny new makeover. Visitors can look forward to a year-long celebration with exclusive offers, epic promotions, and special events, starting with 10% off all wristbands purchased online this season. Plus, enjoy free entertainment throughout the season, including our spectacular Easter Pantomime.

Easter Celebrations and Summer Fireworks!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Eggs-travanganza

The fun continues on April 19th and 20th with our Easter Eggstravaganza! Join the Easter Bunny for an egg-citing pantomime and witness the first of our free, spectacular fireworks shows, lighting up the skies over Fantasy Island.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there... Our Summer Fireworks Nights are back! Prepare for jaw-dropping displays of colour, sound, and lasers that will make those summer nights truly magical.

Plus, Free Entertainment All Year Round!

As a free-to-enter park, visitors can enjoy live shows, character meet-and-greets, and incredible projection mapping shows — all free of charge!

Fantasy Island is back for the 2025 Season

James Parker, Operations Director at Fantasy Island, shared his excitement:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating 30 years of Fantasy Island, and we’ve spent the winter investing in the park to make this year extra special. Some of our most-loved attractions have been given a fresh new look, ensuring fantasy fans experience the thrills they love with an exciting new twist. Plus, with free entry to the park and fantastic entertainment all year round, we continue to offer great value for families. We can’t wait to welcome visitors back for another season of fun, adventure, and celebration!”

Fantasy Island reopens on Saturday, March 22nd. To save 10% on all wristband purchases, visit www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk.