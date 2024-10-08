Fears of Capital Gains Tax rise pushing UK farmers toward exit, warns Lincolnshire agri expert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Agriculture expert warns that 10% of farmers could retire this month amid fears of tax rises and subsidy cuts.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 10% of UK farmers could abandon the industry ahead of the new government’s Autumn Budget, as growing concerns about increased Capital Gains Tax and reduced subsidies put the future of British agriculture at risk, according to a leading agriculture expert.

Mark Chatterton, Head of Agriculture at Duncan & Toplis accountancy and business advisers, notes that a significant proportion of farmers in the East Midlands, around 10% of his client base in fact, are currently considering selling their land, gifting it to the next generation, or contracting out to bigger businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As farmers across the UK grapple with economic uncertainty, facing shrinking financial support and two successive poor harvests, he warns that the sector simply can’t survive without urgent investment.

Fears of CGT pushing UK farmers toward exit, warns leading agriculture expert

Mark Chatterton, Head of Agriculture and Business Services Director at Duncan & Toplis, said:

“The future of British farming is at a critical crossroads. This Autumn’s Budget could deliver a devastating blow if Capital Gains Tax is hiked as expected. Farmers are already struggling after poor harvests and diminishing subsidies—another financial hit may push many out of the industry for good.

“Confidence is at an all-time low, with DEFRA figures showing that nearly half of farmers fear for the future and the NFU revealing that confidence in the sector is at its lowest since records began. The Sustainable Farming Incentive is the last lifeline for many, but even that is only guaranteed for three more years. Without urgent investment, we could see a collapse in agricultural production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new government has vocally affirmed the UK’s agricultural sector as a matter of the utmost national security - and I couldn’t agree more. I’d urge the government to apply firm and consistent support for the sector when it needs it most.

Mark Chatterton, Head of Agriculture and Business Services Director at Duncan & Toplis

“For struggling farmers, we’re seeing an increasing number taking stock of their options. Those without clear succession plans seem to be considering seizing the opportunity to capitalise on historically high land prices before it’s too late. This makes sense to a degree, as waiting could prove a costly mistake if the Autumn Budget diminishes financial prospects further, but what could this mean for the sector as a whole?”

Mark Chatterton’s comments come as speculation grows that this year’s Autumn Budget will include major tax reforms, with Capital Gains Tax possibly rising to 45% and changes to Inheritance Tax expected to bring more farmers into its scope.

Although the government has promised new measures to boost confidence in agriculture, it has yet to provide clear timelines. Chatterton says, “Farmers are hoping the Autumn Budget will turn these promises into reality - one with clear and decisive deadlines and deliverables.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the nation braces for impending tax reforms, the agricultural sector faces an uncertain future. Without decisive action, the consequences could be devastating for both farmers and consumers.

The Duncan & Toplis team will be sharing their thoughts in a special post-Budget webinar on Friday 1 November. Details on how to join this online seminar are available through the Duncan & Toplis website.