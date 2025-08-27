Festival showcases church heritage and architecture from Wolds to coast

Enjoy some tasty refreshments along the way

Every church has a story to tell – and over two weekends next month there is the opportunity to discover many of them.

More than 85 churches will be throwing open their doors over two weekends in September for this year's Lincolnshire Wolds & Coast Churches Festival, all celebrating their unique architecture and heritage, beautiful tranquillity and spirituality, while also offering a warm welcome to visitors.

Discover connections with poet laureates, a Lord Mayor of London and Pocahontas, as well as enjoying live music, crafts and arts displays, themed exhibitions and floral displays.

The festival is split into four areas. Week one – September 6 and 7 – will focus on Alford and the surrounding villages, as well as the Louth area, while the second weekend - September 13 and 14 - features churches in Spilsby and the surrounding villages, together with Horncastle, Wragby and churches around those areas.

The newly restored church at High Toynton

This year, a number of buildings under the care of the Churches Conservation Trust are listed and a highlight for the second weekend is the inclusion of High Toynton Church, now successfully restored after its catastrophic tower collapse.

Dianne Tuckett, part of the small team of volunteers who organise the festival, said: "There are some wonderful churches in our area all at the heart of our rural communities. The festival is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty within and support the work being done by volunteers to maintain both the buildings and the history they contain.

"The event always attracts a large number of visitors and we are certain this year will be no exception. We know a number of visitors return year on year, ticking off different churches each year."

Full details of all 87 churches taking part in the event are available on the festival website www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org , where there is a downloadable brochure. Any last-minute changes will also be added here. Details of each church also feature on the festival Facebook page.

Dianne added: "There really is something for everyone. Many of the churches will be offering refreshments too, which always adds to the enjoyment."