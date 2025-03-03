Festive lights donations

Jacky Cooper and Val Midgley of Elmtree Road annually festoon their homes with Christmas lights, inviting donations from delighted visitors.

They were invited along to the Shoulder of Mutton pub in the village last week to share out the proceeds.

They presented £290, to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, with £150 going to Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikers and £147 to Hedgehog Care at Authorpe.

The social event was the first chance for the 50 Blood Bikers to all get together since they formed in 2012, hosted by supporter and landlady Sue Tongue. She re-donated the £300 paid by LEBBS members for the buffet plus £290 from a bucket collection.

LEBBS supplies a volunteer blood courier service to hospitals across the county.

Jacky Cooper and Val Midgley presenting proceeds of Christmas Lights display to their chosen charities. Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service, L-R Paul Male, Val Midgley, Richard Glenn, Jacky Cooper, Gordon Scott, Neville Wright. Photo: David Dawson

Jacky Cooper and Val Midgley presenting proceeds of Christmas Lights display to their chosen charities. Hedgehog Hospital, L-R Jacky Cooper, Elaine Drewery, Tracey Hill, Val Midgley. Photo: David Dawson