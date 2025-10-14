"Fields of Light" project confronts "reckless" use of prime farmland for solar energy in Lincolnshire

View of land under threat near corringham

As another major solar installation gets the green light, a new photographic project by local artist and lecturer Stephen Rendall is documenting the accelerating industrialisation of England's breadbasket.

The project, Fields of Light, confronts the controversial use of tens of thousands of acres of Lincolnshire's Best and Most Versatile (BMV) farmland for industrial-scale solar energy. The recent approval of the Tillbridge Solar Farm confirms the county's status as a hotspot for Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs), sparking fierce debate about the UK's land-use priorities.

"We absolutely have to move away from fossil fuels, but sacrificing our best farmland to do it is reckless and creates a new crisis in food security," says Rendall, who is completing his MA in Photography at Falmouth University. "My project started as a neutral study, but the more I researched, the clearer it became that this is the wrong strategy. We're being sold a green solution that threatens our ability to feed ourselves."

Through a combination of landscape photography, environmental portraiture, and documentary work, Fields of Light explores the profound impact these developments have on rural communities and the very identity of the landscape. Rendall, who lives in Gainsborough and teaches at Lincoln College, has spent months speaking with residents, farmers, campaigners, and local councillors to capture the human story behind the planning documents.

The project highlights the tension between the national push for renewable energy and the irreversible loss of productive land. It aims to provide a vital, on-the-ground record of the fields and communities at the centre of this national debate.

"This isn't just about pretty pictures of the countryside," Rendall adds. "It's about asking a hard question: what is the true cost of this specific approach to green energy? My goal is to show people the scale of what's happening and to document the human stories at the heart of this land-use battle before it's too late."

The Fields of Light project will culminate in a public exhibition and short documentary film in early 2026.