Fighter squadron visitor recalls VE Day

Every year the veterans of the No 3 (F) Squadron Association visit their old squadron at the Lincolnshire airbase, but this year’s visit on Friday May 9 was especially significant.

Not only was the association’s arrival close to the eightieth anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, but one of their number saw the events in London for herself.

No 3(F) Squadron was formed at Larkhill in Wiltshire on May 13 1912, and was the first military unit in the Commonwealth to operate ‘heavier than air’ aircraft. Hence the famous motto ‘Tertius primus erit’ (Latin for ‘The third shall be first’). Coincidentally, it was also the first front-line RAF Squadron to operate the Eurofighter Typhoon.

June Long is 89 years old, and the widow of Flight Lieutenant Jack Long; a No 3 Squadron Canberra pilot and author of the book “Three’s Company, an illustrated history of No 3 (Fighter) Squadron”. She was a child on VE Day and recalls the historic occasion with vivid clarity.

She said: “I was nine years old. My mother took me up to London, and there were rows and rows of people. But someone pushed me forward to the front and we saw the King, and the Queen, and the two princesses.” Speaking of the visit, Mrs Long continued: “Our lives were aeroplanes, and it is lovely to meet other people.”

Thirty-two members of the 3 (F) Squadron Association came to the Squadron’s headquarters as part of a special anniversary visit, organised by Flight Lieutenant Christopher Eardley and Warrant Officer Glen Hadgraft.

Warrant Officer Hadgraft said: “Maintaining the close links with the Squadron’s veterans is essential in acknowledging their service to our country. They have experiences and insights that we thoroughly enjoy listening to and we can still learn from. They have set the standards with respect to work ethic, professionalism and camaraderie that are the bedrock of how we work today.”

A welcome from Wing Commander Sonny Roe, the Squadron’s Commanding Officer, began the visit. The Association guests were then given a tour of the Typhoon FGR4, followed by a briefing on current and future operations by the squadron’s Intelligence Officer and a demonstration by the Survival Equipment Section.

Retired RAF Photographic Engineer Phil Ward served in the RAF for two decades and is chairperson of the No 3 (F) Squadron Association. He said: “This is our annual reunion. It’s been brilliant, we’re always so well looked after. We have 273 members, and we are an all-ranks association, and we have a good social life.”

Today No 3(F) Squadron is as busy as it has ever been. It is a key part of the RAF's mission to respond to airborne threats, and recently returned from RAF Akrotiri after a demanding three-month deployment to Operation SHADER.

Wing Commander Roe said: “Our veterans are an integral part of the Squadron’s history and tradition, and they’re visit is especially poignant as we remember with them the eightieth anniversary of VE Day, and how special to have Mrs Long with us who saw this for herself.”

June Long in the No 3 (F) Squadron History Room.

From left: No 3 (F) Squadron Association chairperson, Phil Ward, and Warrant Officer Glen Hadgraft.

Visitors are shown a Typhoon FGR4 jet aircraft.