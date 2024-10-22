Final chance for Lincolnshire home seekers to look at Shared Ownership homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home seekers in North Lincolnshire will have the chance to explore the final homes at a popular Shared Ownership development at an open day this weekend.

The event at the Tudor Reach development in Kirton-in-Lindsey on Saturday, October 26, will allow those looking for a more affordable route onto the property ladder to explore the last remaining home styles available with Platform Home Ownership.

Between 11am and 1:30pm, visitors will be able to tour the homes, tuck into free coffee and cakes, and discuss the charming homes, Shared Ownership and more with the expert Platform sales team on hand to advise on a variety of topics.

Located just off Station Road, the Tudor Reach has helped to meet the increased demand for affordable homeownership in North Lincolnshire, with a charming mix of two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes designed with space and practicality in mind.

Platform’s collaboration with renowned housebuilder Allison Homes has allowed commuters, downsizers, families, downsizers and more to secure their dream home without the need to save up for a large deposit.

Shared Ownership has continued to become a more viable route onto the property ladder, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty. In fact, the start of 2024 saw a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year.

The affordable homes scheme allows buyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright.

Victoria Warrilow, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming home seekers from Lincolnshire and beyond to the Tudor Reach development this weekend, and hopefully helping people through their journey towards their dream home.

“Tudor Reach is full of spacious, charming homes full of character and practicality to cater to the needs of a variety of people, and our partnership with Allison assures both us and our buyers that they’re settling into great homes.”

“We expect the final homes at Tudor Reach to be snapped up quite soon, and recommend visiting the development this weekend of getting in touch with our friendly sales team.”

Prices start from £59,150 for a 35% share on homes available at Tudor Reach.*