Finalists announced for the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards 2025

Active Lincolnshire is thrilled to announce the finalists for the annual Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards 2025 headline sponsored by Better.

The annual awards shine a spotlight on the transformative impact of sport and physical activity across the county. For over two decades, these awards have celebrated the positive difference that being active makes to people’s lives. They honour those who are dedicated to supporting health and wellbeing across the county and helping residents move more, more often.

This year, 27 finalists have been selected across nine categories by an independent panel of judges. The finalists represent the very best of Lincolnshire’s individuals, volunteers, schools, clubs, communities, and organisations making a positive difference through sport and physical activity.

This year’s nominations showcased an inspiring variety of projects, achievements, and personal stories. From individuals using sport and physical activity to transform their own lives, to clubs and organisations dedicated to opening up more opportunities to be active across the county. The judges were once again struck by the passion, innovation, and commitment that exists across Lincolnshire helping make physical activity accessible to all.

This year Active Lincolnshire is introducing a new People's Choice Award which will allow individuals to cast their vote for their favourite finalists. The finalist with the most votes, will be crowned the People's Choice Award winner at the award ceremony. Voting for this award will open later this month.

Emma Tatlow, CEO of Active Lincolnshire, commented: “Every year, we are humbled by the strength and quality of the nominations, and 2025 has been no exception. The stories we’ve received demonstrate the incredible dedication of people across the county to support and inspire others to be active. These awards provide a chance to celebrate the impact of individuals, clubs, groups, and organisations whose work is changing lives through sport and physical activity.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate, and congratulations to all of our finalists – we're really looking forward to celebrating with you in November.”

Finalists will be celebrated and winners revealed at a sparkling awards ceremony taking place on Thursday 6 November 2025 at the Engine Shed in Lincoln. It promises to be another inspirational evening, recognising and celebrating the outstanding contribution of so many across the county. Finalists will each receive two tickets to the event, with a limited number of tickets available which will go on sale ahead of the event.

More information about the awards can be found on Active Lincolnshire’s website:

The awards are made possible by:

Headline Sponsor: Better

Sponsors

England Golf, Chestnut Homes, Skegness Gateway/ Breheny, The Fitness Group, Branston, The Engine Shed, Red Shoe Entertainment, Ruddocks, Let's Move Lincolnshire.