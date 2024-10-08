Finalists revealed for the 20th Lincolnshire Sport and Physical Activity Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Active Lincolnshire is excited to announce its finalists for the annual Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards

As we mark a special milestone in the county-wide celebration, with 2024 seeing the 20th Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards take place, the team behind the awards is thrilled to share its 33 finalists across 11 categories.

For two decades, these awards have recognised the positive impact physical activity has on people’s lives in the county and celebrated those who actively contribute to the health and well-being of the county’s residents; getting them moving, more often.

The 33 finalists can be viewed here.

Highlighting the transformative impact that physical activity has on people’s lives, this celebration acts as a platform to honour the contributions of individuals, volunteers, sports clubs, schools, communities, organisations, and businesses that actively promote health and well-being in Lincolnshire through physical activity.

This year’s nominations spanned a real variety and diversity of projects, activities, and achievements, revealing inspirational work and moving personal stories across every award category.

Selected by a panel of independent judges, made up of experts from various sectors, this year’s finalists truly showcase the diverse and accessible range of opportunities there are to be active in Lincolnshire.

There are eleven awards categories this year, including popular categories such as the Active Change Award, sponsored by Lincolnshire Community Foundation; the Active Workplace Award, sponsored by Lincoln Students’ Union; and the Active Achievement Award, sponsored by Skegness Gateway returning, alongside a new addition, the Active Youth Champion Award, which will be awarded to an individual in Lincolnshire who has helped children and young people to be more active, or enabled them to be active.

Emma Tatlow, CEO of Active Lincolnshire, said: “We have been blown away by the quality of nominations for this year’s awards. Nominations for our 20th anniversary year were stronger than ever, with nearly 450 nominations featuring inspirational stories, amazing achievements and an impressive dedication to helping people move more.

“The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate some of the individuals, groups and organisations whose dedication and commitment enable others to enjoy the benefits of physical activity; a message which feels even more poignant this year. As we continue our work to inspire those in communities across the county to use sport and activity to transform their own lives, these awards serve to inspire us all. Congratulations to all our finalists, we are very much looking forward to hearing all their incredible stories in person at the award evening.”

With a month to go until the 20th Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards Ceremony takes place, it’s safe to say that excitement is building.

The Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday 7 November, at the Engine Shed in Lincoln, hosted by Freya Colbert, Grantham-born World Champion and Olympic swimmer and BBC Lincolnshire presenter and sports journalist Rob Makepeace. It’s set to be an evening to remember as we look back over 20 years of celebrating activity and movement across Lincolnshire.

Tickets are now available for the evening which starts at 6.30pm, at £60pp including a welcome drink and a two-course meal.

A few sponsorship opportunities remain for businesses looking to support the 20th anniversary of the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards which are dedicated to celebrating the efforts of communities and individuals countywide. Packages can be tailored to suit individual requirements and include a range of benefits. Please get in touch with [email protected] to find out more and register your interest today.