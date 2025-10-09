Fire crews called to lorry fire at Metheringham and smoke-logged business in Sleaford
Crews were called to two fires in the Sleaford and Metheringham area on Wednesday (October 15).
In the early hours, the fire service was alerted to a large vehicle fire at Metheringham Heath.
Crews from Metheringham and Lincoln South were called out at 2.48am to find a HGV on fire.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using a hose reel according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Later, at 10.15pm, crews from Metheringham and Sleaford were called to a smoke logged commercial property on Lincoln Road, Sleaford.