Fire crews called to lorry fire at Metheringham and smoke-logged business in Sleaford

Fire appliances at the commercial property in Sleaford. Photo: Metheringham Fire Station.

Crews were called to two fires in the Sleaford and Metheringham area on Wednesday (October 15).

In the early hours, the fire service was alerted to a large vehicle fire at Metheringham Heath.

Crews from Metheringham and Lincoln South were called out at 2.48am to find a HGV on fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using a hose reel according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Later, at 10.15pm, crews from Metheringham and Sleaford were called to a smoke logged commercial property on Lincoln Road, Sleaford.