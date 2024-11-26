Fire crews’ festive fundraising events

Santa aboard his sleigh flanked by firefighters in Sleaford .

Fire crews across Lincolnshire will be holding a whole host of Christmas events in their communities.

Raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity and other good causes, the events are often a highlight of the festive season.

Many crews will be taking Santa on the road with a sleigh tour, while other fire stations will be opening the doors to locals with a warm festive welcome.

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive county councillor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Our fire crews are an important part of their local community and Christmas events offer a great way to engage with people and spread the Christmas cheer.

“Last year, was a record-breaking, fundraising year for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue with more than £88,000 raised for the Fire Fighters Charity - smashing the £80,000 target. This wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing generosity of Lincolnshire residents and our crews going over and above their day jobs.”

Some of the events being held:

December 14 – Billinghay Santa Sleigh visits Martin, Timberland and Walcott from 4.30pm

December 15 - Billinghay Santa Sleigh visits Billinghay Co-op at 5pm

December 16 - Billinghay Santa Sleigh visits Tattershall Bridge, South Kyme and North Kyme from 5pm

Sleaford fire crews will be touring the town in December too.

Details of more events will be on your local fire station Facebook page.