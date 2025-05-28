First book written to be read to plants

Short Stories for Little Plants is the first book written to be read aloud to plants. It transports the reader to stunning, remote lands, accented with beautiful drawings by the author's own hand. Words spoken in soothing tones have scientifically been proven to help plants grow and although once considered a fringe science favoured by crazies and loons, today, talking to plants has become an accepted benefit for healthy plants, a trend celebrities and royalty alike partake in.

This is not just a book; it is a magical place which you enter without knowing when you open the cover. Beautifully written with every word fitting perfectly, it offers a real refuge in such dark days. The author's love of gardening, art and travel is evident throughout this book, written through the imagination of an artist with a Master of Arts degree. Expressed from real-life experiences, where worldly locations have left passionate, lasting memories, readers are reminded that our natural world has so much to offer.

Exquisitely presented with a traditional aesthetic look, including protective decorative metal corners, it celebrates the combined creativity of an artist who writes whilst completely avoiding AI. It is dispatched directly from the author in Lincolnshire to maintain a bespoke customer service.