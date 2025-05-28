First book written to be read to plants
This is not just a book; it is a magical place which you enter without knowing when you open the cover. Beautifully written with every word fitting perfectly, it offers a real refuge in such dark days. The author's love of gardening, art and travel is evident throughout this book, written through the imagination of an artist with a Master of Arts degree. Expressed from real-life experiences, where worldly locations have left passionate, lasting memories, readers are reminded that our natural world has so much to offer.
Exquisitely presented with a traditional aesthetic look, including protective decorative metal corners, it celebrates the combined creativity of an artist who writes whilst completely avoiding AI. It is dispatched directly from the author in Lincolnshire to maintain a bespoke customer service.