First look at new £890K Birchwood Health Hub

Lincolnshire Co-op’s first ever Health Hub facility has opened, and it offers multiple services in one location; health advice, podiatry, prescriptions, a range of healthcare products, and more.

Five consultation rooms have been created, providing a private space for the delivery of blood pressure checks, vaccinations, and Pharmacy First services.

The £890K development signals a move away from the traditional pharmacy model, which is centred around prescription collection, towards a more varied healthcare offering.

Blue tones, wooden textures and relaxing light features contribute to a calming and modern appearance.

Mandy Biggs, patient at Birchwood Pharmacy for around 30 years, visited the new branch on opening day.

She said: “The new Health Hub is so much bigger and brighter, it looks fantastic, and so much different to the old Birchwood branch.

“The team here are lovely, really friendly and helpful, and always there when I need them.”

The 282m2 space was created by merging two units neighbouring the Lincolnshire Co-op food store in the Birchwood Centre.

Pharmacy colleagues previously based at Birchwood Pharmacy have moved into the new outlet, alongside podiatry colleagues previously based at Redwood Drive Chiropody in Waddington.

Patients have been automatically transferred, meaning they can continue to collect prescriptions and access services without disruption.

Debbie Skelton, Pharmacy Manager at Birchwood Health Hub, said: “Opening day has been so exciting, the new Health Hub has a great feel about it, and as well as having more space for customers, we have more space in the back of our branch, improving efficiencies.

“Going from one consultation room to five means that we are much better equipped to deliver services, and we are also pleased to have expanded our retail offering, and to welcome the podiatry team into the space.”

The team at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Birchwood Medical Centre Pharmacy, which was previously owned by Boots, will move over to the new facility in 2026, with more information to follow.

Alice Hare, Head of Care at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “A key part of our strategy is caring for health and wellbeing, and that means delivering for the needs of our communities.

“We’re really proud of the space we have created, which will also provide ample opportunities for future development and expansion of services.”

1 . Contributed Birchwood Health Hub team Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The new branch has an inviting welcome area. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed There are many health and wellbeing products available in branch. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed A community information station is the perfect space to share community messages. Photo: Submitted