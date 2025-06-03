Fishing Fun Fest hooks the community – over 200 attend and £285 raised for mind

Children enjoying being in nature - not a gadget in sight!

Lincoln Lane Lakes, Middle Rasen – The sun was shining, the rods were ready, and the community came out in force for our very first Kids Fishing Fun Fest on Friday 24th May 2025 – and what a day it was!

Over 200 people joined us at Lincoln Lane Lakes for a day filled with hands-on activities, lakeside fun, and, of course, plenty of fishing. Most importantly, 30 children learned how to fish – many for the very first time – guided by our friendly team of volunteers in a series of age-appropriate “Have a Go” sessions.

Families enjoyed not only the fishing but also a buzzing field of extra fun – from craft stalls and tombola to delicious local food and a bouncy castle - it was the perfect way to kick off half-term.

We’re also thrilled to share that the event raised £285 for mental health charity Mind, thanks to your generous support. Every raffle ticket, refreshment, and donation helped us give back while bringing people together outdoors.

First Time Fishing at Just One Year Old

Event organiser Suzie said:

“We couldn’t be happier with how the day turned out. Watching children beam with pride as they caught their first fish was just incredible – and knowing we raised money for such a meaningful cause made it all the more special.”

A huge thank you goes out to all our volunteers, stallholders, families and young anglers – you made it happen. We’re already looking forward to making this an annual fixture!

