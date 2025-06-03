Fishing Fun Fest hooks the community – over 200 attend and £285 raised for mind
Over 200 people joined us at Lincoln Lane Lakes for a day filled with hands-on activities, lakeside fun, and, of course, plenty of fishing. Most importantly, 30 children learned how to fish – many for the very first time – guided by our friendly team of volunteers in a series of age-appropriate “Have a Go” sessions.
Families enjoyed not only the fishing but also a buzzing field of extra fun – from craft stalls and tombola to delicious local food and a bouncy castle - it was the perfect way to kick off half-term.
We’re also thrilled to share that the event raised £285 for mental health charity Mind, thanks to your generous support. Every raffle ticket, refreshment, and donation helped us give back while bringing people together outdoors.
Event organiser Suzie said:
“We couldn’t be happier with how the day turned out. Watching children beam with pride as they caught their first fish was just incredible – and knowing we raised money for such a meaningful cause made it all the more special.”
A huge thank you goes out to all our volunteers, stallholders, families and young anglers – you made it happen. We’re already looking forward to making this an annual fixture!
