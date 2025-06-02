Fit for 40 - Gemma's life-changing challenge success

Gemma Gilbody, 40, from Mablethorpe, joined the Mablethorpe Slimming World group with Jemma in February 2024 after deciding to set herself a life-changing challenge to get fit for 40 and has lost an incredible 10 stone in 15 months without having to give up her favourite foods. Gemma said that she was nervous and sceptical when she first walked through the doors, but she knew something had to change and she soon realised that the group had a great buzz and everyone was so warm and friendly.

“When my Consultant Jemma explained how the eating plan worked something clicked – for the first time, I believed I could make sustainable changes to the way I cooked and ate and lose weight. Slimming World’s approach is all about encouraging healthy eating habits without restrictions, meaning I could still eat real, tasty foods while losing weight. My favourite meal is burger and chips, and I still regularly enjoy it and that’s made the plan so much easier to stick to than anything I’ve tried in the past.”

Gemma also made changes to her activity levels. She says: “As the weight started to come off, I started thinking about doing more exercise. Slimming World’s physical activity support programme played a key role in helping me move more and more often. I started by simply walking a bit further each day and built it up from there. By starting small I was able to boost my fitness levels without feeling overwhelmed and now activity is a natural part of my day-to-day life. I regularly cycle now and love that I can spend hours on the dance floor now without getting out of breath.”

She believes the support of her Consultant Jemma Whitehouse and the other members of the group has been crucial to her weight loss success: “Everyone is always so understanding and supportive, they get what it feels like to be on a weight loss journey so I’ve never once felt alone – which is amazing because at my heaviest I often felt very lonely. Now I want to provide that same support for other members and help them to achieve their targets too. We have a lot of fun in group too and we’re like one big family.”

After losing over 10 stone!

Jemma, who runs the Mablethorpe Slimming World group that Gemma attends, says: “Gemma is such a huge inspiration in group, not just because of her incredible weight loss but because of the lifestyle changes she has made. We’re incredibly proud of Gemma and the amazing progress she’s made since joining Slimming World. It has been a pleasure to be part of her journey and witness Gemma grow in confidence as she has shrunk in size. She’s an inspiration to everyone in our group.

Jemma continues: “If anyone wants to make life-long changes, achieve your weight loss goals like Gemma, and feel good on the inside and out, there’s always a warm welcome at our Mablethorpe Slimming World group.”

You can visit slimmingworld.co.uk or contact Jemma on 07947 17601 for more information.