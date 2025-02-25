Flag raising ceremony marks third anniversary of start of Russia's war with Ukraine

The occasion marked the third anniversary of the start of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Ukrainian flag was raised outside the Town Hall in Sleaford in a special ceremony which welcomed Ukrainian refugees who have been developing skills, studying and working with help from local support groups.

They have been staying with host families, living and working in the area since fleeing their country three years ago.

Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter raising the Ukrainian flag outside the Town Hall. Photo: Roderick Carlyle