Flag raising ceremony marks third anniversary of start of Russia's war with Ukraine

The Ukrainian flag was raised outside the Town Hall in Sleaford in a special ceremony which welcomed Ukrainian refugees who have been developing skills, studying and working with help from local support groups.
They have been staying with host families, living and working in the area since fleeing their country three years ago.
