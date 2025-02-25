Ukrainian refugees are welcomed by Sleaford Town Council to a flag raising ceremony on Monday showing solidarity and support for their homeland. Photo: Roderick CarlyleUkrainian refugees are welcomed by Sleaford Town Council to a flag raising ceremony on Monday showing solidarity and support for their homeland. Photo: Roderick Carlyle
Ukrainian refugees are welcomed by Sleaford Town Council to a flag raising ceremony on Monday showing solidarity and support for their homeland. Photo: Roderick Carlyle

Flag raising ceremony marks third anniversary of start of Russia's war with Ukraine

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 25th Feb 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 16:21 BST
The Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter and members of Sleaford Town Council welcomed a number of members of the Ukrainian community to the Town Hall on Monday.

The occasion marked the third anniversary of the start of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Ukrainian flag was raised outside the Town Hall in Sleaford in a special ceremony which welcomed Ukrainian refugees who have been developing skills, studying and working with help from local support groups.

They have been staying with host families, living and working in the area since fleeing their country three years ago.

Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter raising the Ukrainian flag outside the Town Hall.

Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter raising the Ukrainian flag outside the Town Hall. Photo: Roderick Carlyle

The Ukrainian flag flying at Sleaford Town Hall. Photo: Roderick Carlyle

The Ukrainian flag flying at Sleaford Town Hall. Photo: Roderick Carlyle Photo: Roderick Carlyle

