The homes activities team Claire (left) and Maria (right) hosting the pancake fun

The staff and residents at Chater Lodge care home in Ketton, Stamford have been mixing up batter and flipping pancakes all morning in preparation for their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day celebrations.

Chater Lodge has marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake flipping competition, a create your own toppings activity and a pancake race! and of course, lots of pancakes! Marcin Szpak, chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager staff and residents.

He said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are spinach and cheese, chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old-fashioned lemon and sugar!”

Mabel, a resident at Chater Lodge commented: “I absolutely love pancake day, it takes me back to my childhood when my mother used to make us all pancakes and we’d all wait in turn for ours hoping the batter would stretch to another. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”