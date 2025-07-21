Fluffy visitors delight residents and colleagues at Grimsby nursing home

There was a buzz of excitement at Eaton Court Nursing Home in Grimsby last week as four very special guests trotted through the doors – a group of adorable alpacas from Westfield Alpacas.

Alpacas: Coco, Taz, Charlie and Kitty brought joy to everyone they met, charming residents and colleagues with their friendly, outgoing personalities and soft, gentle nature. The fluffy quartet made sure to visit every corner of the home, including popping in to say hello to residents who are bed-bound or prefer to stay away from busy spaces.

Resident Eddie said: “They are such kind-natured animals, I love seeing them here - it's always such a joy.” Sylvia, another resident, agreed as she beamed while stroking one of the alpacas.

Melanie Redgrift, Activities Coordinator and organiser of the visit, said: “This is the second time this year we’ve welcomed Westfield Alpacas into our home, and the seventh time in total, and, just as always, it was a brilliant day! Our residents absolutely adore them – so much so, we’ve already booked them in for another visit later this year – we can't get enough.”

Anne Ruttle, Home Manager, said: "A huge thank you to the team at Westfield Alpacas for coming over and delighting our people! We had an unforgettable afternoon. Visits like this offer more than just a bit of fun; they’re a form of calming therapy. Gentle, positive interactions with animals can reduce anxiety, lift spirits, and bring real comfort to our residents, especially those living with dementia. We’re always looking for meaningful ways to enhance wellbeing, and this was a perfect example.”

The visit brought an extra sparkle to the day, with laughter echoing through the home and residents still chatting about their new furry friends long after the alpacas had trotted off. It was a gentle reminder of how meaningful moments, no matter how fluffy, can make all the difference.

Eaton Court Nursing Home provides residential care, nursing care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘Good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home, visit its website.