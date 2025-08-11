Flying Flowers hosts British Bloom Experience in support of Marie Curie
The event, which is taking place on Thursday 4 September at The White Hart Hotel in Lincoln, will offer attendees the chance to create their own bouquets with seasonal British flowers (worth £45) in a flower arranging workshop, and get tips and tricks from the local floral experts at Old Farmhouse Flowers in Lincolnshire.
The event also includes a floral afternoon tea fully included, worth £30, and a complimentary Flying Flowers giftbag.
All profits from the event will go to Marie Curie, the UK’s leading hospice care charity to support their ongoing work in researching and providing end of life care.
Sandra Varley, flower expert at Flying Flowers, said:
“We’re thrilled to announce our British Flowers Experience and to welcome everyone - from budding florists to those simply looking for a relaxing day out. We take great pride in working with British growers and using locally-sourced blooms, so we can’t wait to see the beautiful creations our guests will bring to life.”
Tickets to the event can be purchased here: https://www.flyingflowers.co.uk/page/british-flowers-experience