Flying Flowers want to deliver a grin-worthy gift on World Smile Day

Did you know that simply being around flowers can increase your happiness by up to 50%? Flowers have been proven to elevate moods, reduce stress and enhance our overall sense of well-being. That’s why, in celebration of World Smile Day on the 4th October, Flying Flowers are on a mission to spread smiles and happiness around Sleaford by brightening your day with beautiful blooms.

The team at Flying Flowers will be heading into Sleaford on Thursday 3rd October to spread some joy to local businesses. Whether you’re a shop, café or office, Flying Flowers will be delivering a smile with one of their flower bouquets.

Sandra Varley, Head of Flying Flowers explains: “As a flower company which, for over 40 years, has been delivering smiles to countless homes with our cheerful bouquets, we knew that World Smile Day was the perfect excuse to add joy to someone’s day. This year, not only will we be handing out flowers to local businesses in Sleaford, but we’ll also head out on World Smile Day to hand out flowers in our local area. Keep an eye out for our team on Friday 4th October and you may see us around Bishop Grosseteste University in the morning before heading to Nottingham city centre in the afternoon.

“We always say that our flowers are delivered with a smile, so hopefully this World Smile Day we can brighten up someone’s day – even if it is one flower at a time.”

Celebrate World Smile Day with Flying Flowers

How did World Smile Day come about? We all know the iconic yellow smiley face, which was hugely popular in the 1990s, but what most of us don’t realise is that the design was created back in the 60s by Harvey Ball. The artist was asked to design a symbol which would boost the morale of employees of a local company. The image quickly became recognised the world over but, realising it had become over-commercialised, Harvey wanted to simplify everything by dedicating one day a year to simple acts of kindness that would make people smile.

Of course, bringing a smile to someone’s day shouldn’t only happen in a particular month and Flying Flowers are on a mission to spread the joy far and wide. That’s why they are invested in doing good and are proud partners of Marie Curie. Flying Flowers works with the charity to help people smile in the darkest of days. From donations to volunteering and raising awareness, they support Marie Curie to raise the vital funds they need.

Visit Flying Flowers at www.flyingflowers.co.uk or connect with them on Instagram and Facebook.