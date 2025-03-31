Food and drink festival returns

The sun shone on visitors and traders in the town’s Market Place where they enjoyed gourmet delights, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun.

Organised in partnership with the Advocate Arms, Heneage Arms, and Market Rasen Town Council, the event built on the success of last year.

Matt Horsefield, head chef and owner of the Advocate Arms and Heneage Arms, said last year’s turnout was amazing and they hoped to have topped that.

Highlights not to miss include: speciality pizza; artisan cheeses; fresh doughnuts, cakes and sweet treats; crepes, donuts and Lincolnshire venison.

Visitors can sample local gin or enjoy a local Lincolnshire pint too. Meanwhile, live music from popular local band Pelham Road will keep the atmosphere buzzing.

Nicola Marshall, West Lindsey Towns Manager, says: “This festival is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the best of our local producers while bringing the community together and attracting visitors to discover Market Rasen’s high street shops and businesses.”

