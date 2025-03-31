L-R Emma Cox and Sharon Morrison of Sharon's Traditional Scones, Market Rasen. Photo: David DawsonL-R Emma Cox and Sharon Morrison of Sharon's Traditional Scones, Market Rasen. Photo: David Dawson
Food and drink festival returns

By Andy Hubbert

Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 11:37 BST
Market Rasen’s Food and Drink Festival returned with a feast of local flavours on Saturday.

The sun shone on visitors and traders in the town’s Market Place where they enjoyed gourmet delights, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun.

Organised in partnership with the Advocate Arms, Heneage Arms, and Market Rasen Town Council, the event built on the success of last year.

Matt Horsefield, head chef and owner of the Advocate Arms and Heneage Arms, said last year’s turnout was amazing and they hoped to have topped that.

Highlights not to miss include: speciality pizza; artisan cheeses; fresh doughnuts, cakes and sweet treats; crepes, donuts and Lincolnshire venison.

Visitors can sample local gin or enjoy a local Lincolnshire pint too. Meanwhile, live music from popular local band Pelham Road will keep the atmosphere buzzing.

Nicola Marshall, West Lindsey Towns Manager, says: “This festival is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the best of our local producers while bringing the community together and attracting visitors to discover Market Rasen’s high street shops and businesses.”

Melanie Strickland of Flippin Crepes, Spridlington. Photo: David Dawson

1. Melanie Strickland of Flippin Crepes, Spridlington

Melanie Strickland of Flippin Crepes, Spridlington. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

Event organisers, Nathan Lambie and Katie Pywell of The Advocate Arms. Photo: David Dawson

2. Event organisers, Nathan Lambie and Katie Pywell of The Advocate Arms

Event organisers, Nathan Lambie and Katie Pywell of The Advocate Arms. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

Sian and Chris Potter of The Choowee Cookie Company, Caistor. Photo: David Dawson

3. Sian and Chris Potter of The Choowee Cookie Company, Caistor

Sian and Chris Potter of The Choowee Cookie Company, Caistor. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

L-R Kim Farrier of The Rose Garden Cakes and Bakes, Lincoln, with Barbara Jackson and Sophie Jackson of Market Rasen. Photo: David Dawson

4. L-R Kim Farrier of The Rose Garden Cakes and Bakes, Lincoln, with Barbara Jackson and Sophie Jackson of Market Rasen

L-R Kim Farrier of The Rose Garden Cakes and Bakes, Lincoln, with Barbara Jackson and Sophie Jackson of Market Rasen. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

