Foresters Friendly Society Branch celebrates 185 years with charity concert for Centrepoint Outreach
The performance will start at 7pm and will feature live music from the celebrated Foresters Brass Band and the uplifting Coastal Community Choir. This milestone event will bring together the community for an enjoyable evening and aims to raise funds in support of Centrepoint Outreach, a vital local charity working to support individuals experiencing homelessness across the area.
Guests will also enjoy light refreshments during the interval, and all members of the public are warmly invited to attend this special celebration.
“We’re very proud to celebrate 185 years of supporting our members and the local community”, said Helen Hicks, Secretary of Foresters Branch 9389. “What better way to honour our legacy than by supporting Centrepoint Outreach in their mission to help the most vulnerable people in our community?”
Admission is free for Foresters members, but donations to Centrepoint Outreach will be gratefully received on the night. Entry for non-members is £5.
For more information, email Helen Hicks, Branch Secretary, on [email protected].