The former chairman of East Lindsey District Council has presented £2,160 to support the vital service Macmillan Cancer Support provides to families in Lincolnshire.

Coun Dick Edginton, who was chairman of the council for 2023/24 selected the charity as his chosen cause for his civic year. The money was raised through fundraising, including an end of civic year celebration held at the Pavilion in Louth, a raffle at the event as well as from collection boxes kindly hosted by a number of restaurants and businesses in Skegness.

The funds were presented to Macmillan Cancer Support volunteer Ingrid Ashton and every penny raised with go to supporting cancer patients and their families living in Lincolnshire.

Coun Edginton said: “We all sadly know someone who has been affected in some way by cancer, including the nearest and dearest of those taken too soon. I chose this particular cause because I too have lost close family members and friends to cancer.

Cloun Dick Edginton pictured with Ingrid Ashton of Macmillan Cancer Support

“What Macmillan Cancer Support provide is essential and what they are able to do as volunteers is just amazing. They provide a listening ear, care and support to those going through cancer themselves as well as to family members of all ages, which is vitally important.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped raise this fantastic amount as well as the Skegness businesses who kindly hosted a collection box for me in aid of the charity. Everyone’s generosity has helped this cause help even more families when they need it the most.”

For more information about MacMillan Cancer Support, please visit www.macmillan.org.uk