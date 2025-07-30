Former Gladiator adorns knockout outfit to take Best Dressed Person honours on Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day

Jenny Pacey

There was a knockout winner of this year’s Best Dressed Person at the Laceby Manor Style Awards on Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day at Market Rasen (Saturday 19th July) with victory going the way of former Gladiators star Jenny Pacey.

The 42 year old, who is originally from Lincoln, but now lives in London, demonstrated her talents away from the arena when walking away with first prize in the hotly contested competition which was judged by Raceday TV hosts Frankie Foster and Rosie Blossett.

Despite rain hitting the track it failed to dampen the spirits of those entering the event, and the equally popular Best Dressed Couple competition, which was won by Lee Dias and Charley Mawer, which combined had prizes valued at over £7,000 up for grabs.

Among the items on offer for the Best Dressed Person was a £500 in Amata Boutique Vouchers, a wellness spa break for two people at Laceby Manor worth £579 and a £250 Aesthetics by Megan voucher and a luxury Pin Gin Hamper.

Lee Dias and Charley Mawer

And after whittling down the competition to a final three it was Pacey, who appeared in the hit television show as Enigma, that caught the judges eye in an elegant Italian-designed green hat and dress combination.

Pacey said: “I’m originally from Lincoln, but I now live in London. However I come back for this every year as my mum’s boyfriend has a box here and we come for a lovely day and I always enjoyed getting dressed up.

“I came here as a kid as my dad used to own racehorses and I came here from the age of five so to come back and be on the back of the racecard and then to win best dressed person is very cool.

“I’ve got good form when it comes to dressing for Ladies Day at Market Rasen so I was hoping the judges would like this outfit.”

Jenny Pacey

While calling on the creative flair of several Italian designers, Pacey, who has also represented Great Britain at bobsleigh in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, showcased her own designs in an outfit which promoted sustainability.

She added: “I went quite Italian today with the outfit. My hat is by Ilda Di Vico, who is an Italian designer I know from the Ascot area and my dress is by Veni Infantino.

“She made my wedding dress, and she designed this one, so with the hat and the dress I’ve put two Italians together.

“My shoes are Amina Muaddi and they have got a horseshoe kind of heel on and my bag is from Bottega Veneta, which is one of my favourite Italian designers, and I’m a jewellery designer so I’m wearing my own jewellery by J Rocks London.

“I wanted to feel like a girly girly, and a romantic princess. so I went for quite a big dress and everyone thinks I look like I’m in the Sound Of Music.

“I go to Royal Ascot every year with a big group of my girlfriends. I’m also about sustainability and this is actually my outfit I wore at Ascot. I loved the dress so much that I wanted to wear it again.”

And given her recent work schedule over the last fortnight Pacey, who also appeared alongside her husband on the back of Saturday’s racecard, admits it was a refreshing change to slip into something more stylish.

She added: “I was a Gladiator 15 years ago with my husband (who starred as Doom) and now I train them. It is my third season training them for the BBC.

“I’ve been in Sheffield Arena 10 days straight with 28 contenders and 18 Gladiators so it has been quite nice to swap my trainers for a pair of heels.

“I’ve just finished training all the Gladiators and contestants and I’ve not got out of Lycra for the last 10 days so literally to get in a lovely dress today and have a great day at the races has been delightful.”