Former Krystals site in Lincoln up for sale for £3.75m

A substantial manufacturing facility formerly occupied by packaging manufacturer Krystals is up for sale freehold for £3.75m.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2.8-acre site located on Pyke Road in Lincoln comprises three distinct buildings totalling some 56,300 sq ft of office, warehousing and workshop space.

The property is situated within a popular and established industrial area some three miles south-west of Lincoln city centre and within one mile of the A46 trunk road offering access to wider Lincolnshire as well as Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three distinct buildings occupying the site providing a mix of manufacturing, warehousing and office accommodation, together with welfare and associated facilities.

Now available - the former Krystals site on Pyke Road in Lincoln is up for sale for £3.75m

Externally, there is a large hard surfaced secure yard providing access and circulation space together with on-site parking arrangements.

The site has been brought to market by property consultancy Walker Singleton on behalf of the joint administrators of A, R & S Shingdia (t/as Krystals).

Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Paul Diakiw, said: “The former Krystals site is in a well-established industrial location and within close proximity to road connections making it an attractive proposition to prospective buyers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the configuration of the buildings on site, it provides an excellent opportunity for a single occupier, or to potentially divide up the site into two or three elements”.

“We encourage any parties interested in the site to get in contact with our team to arrange a viewing at the earliest opportunity.”

As well as bringing the property to market, Walker Singleton has been instructed to sell the company’s business assets.

Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary consultancy which provides partner-led property and asset services.

The firm has four key service areas comprising commercial and industrial property; residential property; asset advisory; and land and property auctions.