Forrester Boyd's charity Golf Day raises over £6500 for The Bradbury Foundation

Forrester Boyd Accountants hosted a successful charity golf day at the Grimsby Golf Club on Thursday, 5th September in support of The Bradbury Foundation.

The event brought together over 110 players from various firms and local businesses, resulting in an incredible £6,533.15 raised for the foundation.

Amidst sub-par weather conditions, the day nevertheless kicked off with a warm welcome to all participants, followed by an exciting double-tee start. The event was filled with friendly competition, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to fundraise for an incredible cause.

The course provided a beautiful backdrop for the players, showcasing the best of what Grimsby Golf Club has to offer and the team led by Adam Mumby emerged victorious in the competition, with an impressive score of 98.

Individual achievements included Jack Driver claiming the longest drive, while Jack Flockton secured the nearest the pin accolade. The style stakes were also high as Liam Cotter took home the best-dressed award for his sleek all-grey ensemble.

The success of the event however would not have been possible without the support of 23 generous sponsors and the support from local businesses showcased the strong sense of community and determination to contribute and make a positive impact in the area.

Phil George, Business Development Partner at Forrester Boyd, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from participants, sponsors, and the local community: ‘We are thrilled with the success of our charity golf day in support of The Bradbury Foundation.

'The event surpassed our expectations, and we are grateful for the generous contributions of all involved. This collective effort illustrates the power we have as a community, in making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.’

Funds raised from the event will directly support The Bradbury Foundation's vital work which was formed as a legacy to late Partner Lee Bradbury who sadly passed away in August 2022 at the young age of 40.

The Foundation’s purpose is to provide financial support for community projects that will enhance and improve the quality for communities within a 25 mile radius of the Forrester Boyd offices based in Grimsby, Louth, Scunthorpe, Skegness, Beverley and Lincoln.

Forrester Boyd looks forward to building on the success of this year's event and making the charity golf day an annual tradition, continuing to support The Bradbury Foundation and help to build brighter futures for the communities in which it operates.