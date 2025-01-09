Fostering – make a real difference to a young life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new year is often a time for reflection, with many people inspired to contribute more to their local community. One way you could make a life-changing difference is to become a foster carer, especially to teenagers, siblings, children with additional needs and children who need long-term homes.

Foster carers play a vital role in looking after some of the county’s most vulnerable children, allowing them to grow up in a nurturing family home. Being a foster carer can be challenging, but it's also hugely rewarding. Foster carers often speak of a sense of pride in seeing the child develop and flourish.

Lincolnshire County Council always looks to our own in-house foster carers first and ensure carers have the right knowledge, skills, and experience to meet children’s needs. That makes the council the best option for fostering in the county.

The allowances paid to our foster carers are comparable to those elsewhere, and, in addition to a weekly allowance, additional payments are made at certain times, such as Christmas and birthdays or for taking a placement out of normal office hours. The council also provides an annual retention payment in recognition of the amazing job our carers do.

We take the opportunity to celebrate our fostering community in other ways, with events throughout the year, including an annual celebration, family fun days, a summer BBQ and a Christmas party. Many local businesses and attractions also support Lincolnshire foster carers by offering discounted services.

The council’s fostering families have access to a wide range of support and award-winning training and development resources, alongside regular professional supervision from a dedicated social worker. Foster carers have access to a team of therapeutic support staff, a local support network and 24 hours service with a dedicated local duty team. We have been rated as an outstanding provider by Ofsted and take pride in the high level of service and support we offer our foster families.

Lincolnshire has a diverse fostering community. Each application to foster is considered on an individual basis and you can be a foster carer regardless of your marital status, sexuality, employment status, ethnicity, or religion. However, you do need to have a spare bedroom for a child or young person to use.

If you think you could foster a child and would like to know more, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fostering. You can also get in touch with the Lincolnshire fostering service by calling 01522 554114.