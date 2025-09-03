Foxby Court Care Home hosts successful Summer Fair for residents and community

Foxby Court care home welcomed residents, families, and the wider community to its second annual Summer Fair, held on Saturday, August 23 at the front of the home. The event was a huge success, raising over £300 to support residents’ activities and trips into the local community.

The fair was designed to bring people together while fundraising for the residents’ activity fund.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of stalls, from crafts and bookbinding to an ancestry stand that helped families explore their heritage. Local businesses and community members kindly supported by running stalls and donating items, with special thanks to Co-Op Gainsborough, Spar, and Lovells Estate Agent.

Entertainment came from singer Emma Kelsey, a familiar face at the home, who delighted residents by taking song requests and encouraging everyone to join in. Refreshments included delicious cakes and sweets made by the care home’s own kitchen team, alongside an ice-cream van serving both sweet treats and hot food.

Fun and games at Foxby Court's Summer Fair!

A highlight of the day was the popular tombola, which raised £123, with a further £180 in donations collected for the residents’ activity fund.

Adding to the fun, Home Manager Cameron Berg brought smiles to residents and visitors alike dressed as an inflatable dinosaur.

Cameron said: “The summer fair is about much more than fundraising - it’s about creating joy for our residents, building strong community links, and showing the positive spirit of Foxby Court.

"I’m so grateful to all the local businesses and volunteers who supported us, and to everyone who came along to make the day so special.”

Foxby Court looks forward to continuing this tradition and welcoming the community back again next summer.