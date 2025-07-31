Frabjous weekend for Alice in Wonderfarm

Muchness was all around at the Village Church Farm Museum in Skegness when it held a special event organized by Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainments called Alice in Wonderfarm.

Dee'Dee Lee a Professional Variety Entertainer, who has appeared on Stage TV Radio, seven times for The Royal Family and His Majesty King Charles said "We want to say a very big thank you to everyone that came, joined in, performed and enjoyed all the fun this weekend. The families, children, (even pets) came dressed in Alice in Wonderland costumes. We added entertainment, song, dance, fun games, competitions, picnics and birthday table, Mad Hatter Village Cafe, barbecue plus the Museum itself for everyone to enjoy.

A special thank you goes to Niaome and Maxine and all the volunteers at the Village Church Farm Museum, Stall Holders and all the Professional Entertainers, The Face painting Cafe, The Ice Queenz Ice Cream, Performers and Special Guests Not forgetting my family (known as The Co) Malcolm, Penney, Valentino, without them this Lewis Carroll Alice 's celebration event would not have taken place.

The special guests were: The Mayor of Skegness Cllr Jimmy Brookes, Mark Davies Author, Photographer Historian from the Lewis Carroll Society in Oxford, Doug Kennedy professional variety singer (Mr. Cool Cat) Steve Gould-Splash of Gould Artist, Photographer and Author, Pidgequill and Uroracoon specialist costume performers from Leeds, The Full Fathom and Alice Steampunks, Charlotte and Rhythm and Steel band from Alford, the White Rabbit, Charlie, the Skegness Carnival dog, of course our Crazy Selves I was playing Alice'Dee. Penny as Lucy Hart, Valentino as Maddox Hatter and not forgetting the Musical My'stro other guests included.

Alex Ranshaw, Skegness Carnival Royalty organisers and Summer, apologies from Lady T and Marie from the Northcote Heavy Horse Center and also Spooks who will be at next year's event.

We had planned to do a World Record attempt for the most people, children and pets dressed as Alice in Wonderland characters. Unfortunately the bad weather on Saturday made us have to postpone this but this will take place, we can assure you and a new date and time is already being planned so everyone can dress up again and take part.

Next year's event plans will be even bigger and better with more Alice fans coming from not just local areas and around the country but from Europe. We all had a fantastic time."

There are lots more events planned by Dee'Dee Lee Lee and Co Entertainments, The Chopper, Trike and Custom Motorbike show at the Suncastle in Skegness on the 21st of September, plus Christmas events as well.

The Village Church Farm Museum also has many events still planned for this year please see their Facebook page for more details.

The next event you can see Dee'Dee and Co with many more performers is in the great Skegness Carnival Parade, which is this Sunday the 3rd of August, which parades through the town centre from 1pm to 3pm.

Please come and show your support for this wonderful event.

For more details of what else is happening, please contact Dee'Dee on 07944-134-105, email [email protected] or please check out their Facebook pages.

Thank you for all the photographs which were taken by Barry Robinson. Steve Gould, Fletch Bradley, Angela Reeve and Dee'Dee Lee.

1 . Contributed Dee' Dee Lee as Alice'Dee and a competition winner playing "Little Alice," at the Alice in Wonderfarm at the weekend. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Alice Steampunks enjoying a Picnic at The Unbirthday table Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Steve Gould Splash of Gold promoting his book release Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Valentino Lee exploring and looking for the White Rabbit Photo: Submitted