Free family fun this Easter

Campa Bonanza is bringing free family fun to the coastal area this Easter!

Families across Theddlethorpe, Withern, and Mablethorpe are in for a treat this Easter as Campa Bonanza brings free family-friendly activities to the community.

The planned series of events promises fun-filled days packed with creative activities for children and parents alike.

The Campa Bonanza Easter event, delivered by the Campa Connect Team and partners will run for two weeks across various locations, giving families plenty of chances to join the fun. From exciting Easter egg games to interactive craft sessions, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Event dates and locations:

Week one

- Monday 7 April – Withern, Village Hall, Alford, LN13 0NF

- Tuesday 8 April – Theddlethorpe, Village Hall, Silver Street, LN12 1PA

- Wednesday 9 April – Haven Golden Sands, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe, LN12 1QJ

- Thursday 10 April – Co-op car park, Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe, LN12 2DU and Mablethorpe market.

- Friday 11 April – Theddlethorpe, Village Hall, Silver Street, LN12 1PA

- Saturday 12 April– Co-op car park, Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe, LN12 2DU

Week two

- Sunday 13 April – Co-op car park, Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe, LN12 2DU

- Monday 14 April – Co-op car park, Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe, LN12 2DU

- Tuesday 15 April – Tesco car park, Peter Chambers Way, Mablethorpe LN12 1FN

- Wednesday 16 April – Tesco car park, Peter Chambers Way, Mablethorpe LN12 1FN

- Thursday 17 April – Withern, Village Hall, Alford, LN13 0NF

Campa Bonanza is about bringing communities together, giving families chance to take part in fun, free Easter activities.

Duncan Mills, Community Engagement Lead, said: "Our Bonanza bus means we can bring these events to communities and give everyone the opportunity to get involved. Families can enjoy some fantastic activities, take part in Easter games, and make great memories—all for free. We can’t wait to see everyone there!"

Campa Connect is a mobile outreach service providing learning, wellbeing, and healthy lifestyle support to rural and coastal communities around Mablethorpe, Theddlethorpe and Withern. Delivered by Clip, part of Acis Group, the initiative brings education and community resources directly to those who need them most.

For more information, contact The Campa Connect team at [email protected] or call 01507 473325.