Free fruit trees for communities – deadline extended

Free fruit trees for North Kesteven communities are again available under the Coronation Living Heritage Fund – and the deadline to apply has been extended.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local groups, charities, schools and more can apply to the Council for packs of five or more fruit trees, plus planting packs and advice.

Under the Coronation Living Heritage Fund, granted to the District Council to mark the King’s Coronation, 27 community orchards have already been established around North Kesteven this year. With some of the grant fund remaining, the scheme is again open to applications, but potential applicants must act fast to meet the extended deadline of noon on 8 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants can request one or more packs of five fruit trees, including Lincolnshire heritage species, to be planted together in a place that is accessible to the public, (as a minimum accessible for harvesting the fruit).

Apple trees

Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “The first 27 orchards planted earlier in 2025 have been a huge success, welcomed by their host communities and already bearing their first fruit. It’s gratifying to know that with the proper nurturing they will be providing a range of benefits to people and nature for decades to come.

“Although the first orchards are taking root around the District, there are still villages that have yet to receive any, and the scheme still has capacity, so I encourage groups and organisations to apply now – it’s simple to do!”

The closing date for applications is 12:00 noon on Monday 8 September, but applications will close sooner if capacity is reached. All planting should take place this winter, before April 2026. Interested parties should visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/communitytrees for more information and to apply, or contact 01529 414155 and ask for the Climate Change team. Email enquiries can also be sent to [email protected].

Although this offer is only open to groups or organisations, not individuals or households, the Council encourages everyone to plant a tree at home if they can.