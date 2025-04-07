Free parking in Sleaford this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parking in Sleaford’s council-run car parks will be free on Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12 whilst new parking machines are installed.

This applies across all eight car parks, including the town council’s Eastgate carpark, and coincides with an Easter family fun day taking place in the town on Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

The 11 new payment machines replace those which have become unreliable and in recent months have frequently been faulty.

From early on Friday, all existing machines will be covered and put out of use until replaced, commissioned and brought into service ready for charges to apply again from 8am on Monday April 14.

When in service they will continue to offer payment options by card, cash, the new ACPOA Connect app and by SMS text messaging and phone call – using information posted on the machines – with charges remaining at the same rates as have applied for six years.

David Steels, North Kesteven District Council’s Assistant Director of Environment & Public Protection who has oversight of parking, said: “We recognise the inconvenience and frustrations caused by faults and connection failures with our current machines and thank customers for their patience and perseverance.

“Having these new machines in place, coupled with the app, phone, online and text payment options that have proved very popular and successful over the past four months, we are further enhancing a service that responds to the needs of all users, whether or not they have cash or card with them.

“Through investment across our car parks, expansion of dedicated provision for blue-badge holders, creation of additional spaces and continuation of our long-term low tariffs, we are seeking to support residents, visitors and businesses in Sleaford.”

Easy-to-use step by step guidance for using ACPOA Connect app, plus the number to text or call to make payment for customers without smart phones or not wanting to use the app, will continue to be posted on the parking machines.

This allows parking to be sorted within seconds even if you don’t have cash to pay with.

The council says a further benefit of app, text or call-managed payment is that you can easily manage extended stays. meaning that there’s no need to be dragged away from a café, bar, shop or salon, or to rush about if you get delayed or want to enjoy your leisure for longer.

The APCOA Connect app should only be accessed and downloaded from a trusted source like the App Store or Google Pay.

No transaction fees or additional charges for using the app are passed on to customers, meaning that parking charges remain unchanged.

At Westgate, Church Lane, Eastgate, Cogglesford Mill, Eastbanks, Moneys Yard. Station Road and Brydone Way (off Grantham Road) car parks, charges generally apply from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, with Sundays, Bank Holidays and all evenings currently free. The Lafford Terrace car park becomes free for public use after 4.30pm on weekdays and on Saturday.

Parking charges start from just 50p for two hours at the Brydone Way car park off Grantham Road, or 70p for up to an hour at Eastbanks, Cogglesford Mill, Station Road and Westgate.

The council reminds all drivers that regardless of preferred payment method all parking must be paid for, and so it is good practice to have a little loose change available in the car just in case. If a machine doesn’t accept payment the advice is to try an alternative if there is one in the car park, to try the app or call the number. Faults should be reported on 01529 414155.

To see all of the Sleaford parking locations and standard tariffs go to: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/parking