Freedom Festival wows crowds in Cleethorpes

Freedom on Tour has fulfilled a long-held ambition for Cleethorpes to host extraordinary international performances, captivating local audiences this week, with a fantastic day of arts and culture.

Charlotte Bowen, Director of Culture House and Freedom Festival’s partner in Cleethorpes, expressed her excitement: “Freedom on Tour helped us achieve our goal of bringing amazing international performances to Cleethorpes. Many attendees told us they’d never experienced anything like this. This aligns perfectly with our mission to widen access to high-quality culture for residents of North East Lincolnshire who might not otherwise have the chance to enjoy such fantastic shows locally.”

Bringing Freedom Festival to the regions has introduced a diverse lineup of exceptional artists performing in parks, seafronts, and community centres, broadening cultural experiences beyond traditional venues.

Phil Hargreaves, Festival Director at Freedom Festival Arts Trust, reflected on the success: “Taking Freedom Festival on the road has been incredible. The programme aims to bring great art to as many people as possible, and it’s been inspiring to see world-class artists perform in community spaces across the region.”

Freedom on Tour remains committed to promoting accessibility and cultural enrichment region-wide, making outstanding art more inclusive and available to all.

As part of this ongoing commitment, funding has been confirmed for Freedom on Tour 2026. Locations and dates will be announced later this year.

This has only been possible thanks to public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England and North East Lincolnshire Council via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Freedom Festival continues this weekend in Hull. For more information, please visit https://www.freedomfestival.co.uk/whats-on/freedom-festival-2025/.