Freemasons' donation supports riding lessons for disabled children

The Fenland Group of the Riding for the Disabled Association has been supported in its mission to give riding lessons to disabled children thanks to a donation of £500 from Freemasons of the Alexandra Lodge at Long Sutton.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 40 years of commitment by volunteers and donors have meant the charity has taught more than 1,000 children to ride, says the Group's Chair Paul Brett. “The group is not a riding school. We do not own our own ponies or facilities, and everything we do is enabled by the generosity of our volunteers and supporters. Over the past 40 years the group has taught well in excess of 1,000 children to ride, and this donation will help the group to continue to provide the children with their riding sessions. We are extremely grateful to members of the Alexandra Lodge for their generosity.”

The Fenland Group of the RDA was created in 1981 by Elizabeth Dixon-Spain and Jane Carter, who wanted to give disabled children the opportunity to share in the joy of riding. The group gives children from The Tulip Academy in Spalding free riding lessons each week during the spring, summer and autumn terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From those early days Liz and many others are still very actively involved with the group more than 40 years later. The group is a registered charity, and relies solely on its volunteers and donations to keep running. Currently there are about 30 volunteers who regularly give up their Wednesday mornings to help, and some of them also bring their ponies for the children to ride.