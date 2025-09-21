Freemasons get ready to give another £76,000 to good causes in Lincolnshire

In the year ahead Lincolnshire Freemasons will give up to £76,000 to more than 150 good causes throughout the historic county – from Barton on the banks of The Humber in the north to Deeping, close to The Wash, in the south.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good causes will be chosen by members of the Province's 76 Lodges with just one instruction: “Make your money make a difference.” The announcement comes only days after Freemasons announced that five years of Lincolnshire fundraising had generated more than £3m for good causes around the UK.

Lincolnshire's 3,000 Freemasons, who meet in 76 Lodges, will choose which good causes to support. They could be charities, but don't have to be. Said Freemasons' Charity Steward Paul Ellis: "Our members are the people with the local knowledge about which groups or individuals need the most support, so we entrust them with making sure the funds go to the where they can do most good; improving the quality of life for vulnerable people going through difficult times, or simply feeling the pressures of modern life. Often we support volunteer groups, helping them to be more effective in their work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Lodge will be given £1,000 – donated by members themselves to a Lincolnshire Provincial Benevolent Fund – and invited to give it to one good cause, or to share it between two. The money is raised by members themselves from donations, raffles, and the proceeds of social events. Paul added: "Each Lodge has a Charity Steward, and they'll explain to members how to pick a good cause and to access the funds."

reemasons' Charity Steward Paul Ellis.

The £1,000 offer to each Lodge doubles what's been given annually over the past five years, explained Paul. "This kind of giving is something we do every year, but for the last five years we've also been involved in our charity fundraising Festival that's raised more than £3m for the Freemasons' charity the MCF. That will support all kinds of good causes and help to counter emergencies around the country and around the world – but even more than that will be invested in Lincolnshire by the charity over the next decade."

Paul added that giving to charity had hidden health benefits. "My predecessor in this role discovered a study showing that giving to charity was proven to reduce blood pressure, so that's another reason to get involved with giving," he said.