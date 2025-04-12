Freemasons give two more vehicles to volunteers of Lincolnshire’s Emergency Blood Bikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freemasons have given two new vehicles worth £25,000 to Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes to help sustain their voluntary work in ferrying urgent supplies and documents between hospitals.

A BMW motorbike christened Canon Portal and a Skoda estate car christened Prince Michael of Kent have been bought using funds from a benevolent fund operated by Mark Masons, part of the wider community of Freemasons.

The donation was part of UK-wide funding of £750,000 from the Mark Benevolent Fund.

The vehicles were formally handed over by Lincolnshire’s senior Mark Mason Steve Hallberg, his deputy Steve Roberts, and Charity Steward Mick Stocker.

Steve Roberts tries for size an earlier Freemasons' donated motorbike, called simple Mark Mason.

Accepting the donation were Neville Wright, the group's Chairman, fundraiser Gordon Scott, and a number of the LEBBS committee,

Steve Hallberg said: “It was also great to see the bike which we donated in 2018, a Yamaha FJR1300 called Mark Mason, looking in pristine condition in spite of the mileage it has accumulated in the five years it has been in service.”

The group covers Lincolnshire and Humberside undertaking their life saving work, being currently manned by 156 volunteer members who carry out their essential duties on a rota basis.

Neville said the donation was superb and generous. “It has given the Group a big boost, and allows us much-needed flexibility as our workload increases,” he said.