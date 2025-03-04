Freemasons' £7,600 donation helps restore village's community spirit
The donation was made by Lincolnshire’s Mark Provincial Grand Master Steve Hallberg and Charity Steward Mick Stocker, who handed over the funds from the Mark Benevolent Fund ‘Worthy Grants’ initiative.
Steve said: “The last shop in the village closed in 2019, further isolating the village, with Brigg and Caistor being the closest towns to shop.
“Not only that the shop itself had been lost, but because of this the community spirit was also suffering. A group of residents decided to do something to alleviate and improve the situation, formed a steering committee, and transformed part of the Village hall into a shop and a Post Office to act as a focal point for the residents to meet and re-engage with each other on a regular basis.
“We’re once more grateful to the MBF for their assistance, which is really appreciated by the Hub members and no doubt all the residents of the village.”