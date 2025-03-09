Freemasons ride to Skegness seaside rescue
The call was for a supply of teddy bears given by the Freemasons’ Teddies For Loving Care charity needed by the hospital’s Scarborough Ward, explained Graham ‘Teddy Man’ Cadel, who manages the scheme for the Freemasons in Lincolnshire.
He said: “On Saturday I asked members of our Free Wheelers motorcycle lodge if anyone could take some teddies from Lincoln to Skegness. Member Steve Milnes quickly came round on his BMW and soon had the bears to the seaside for us. It was a typically positive response from the Freemasons.”
The Teddies For Loving Care charity has so far provided more than 3.5 million Teddy bears to hospitals to pass on to children who need a little extra comfort when they need treatment.