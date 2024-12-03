French flair festivities delight Old Norse Lodge residents

Residents posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Old Norse Lodge care home in Grimsby brought a slice of France to its residents with a delightful French Day celebration on Saturday. The event was a vibrant testament to the creative spirit of both staff and residents, who embraced the theme wholeheartedly.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day began with everyone adorning themselves in charming French-style attire, complete with berets, scarves, and sunglasses. Against a beautifully crafted Parisian backdrop, they captured joyous memories in a series of delightful photographs, bringing the essence of the City of Lights right into the heart of Grimsby.

The culinary journey through France offered a feast for the senses. Residents and staff were treated to an authentic French menu that included Coq au Vin, Pork Cassoulet, Beef Bourguignon, Ratatouille, and perfectly seasoned pomme de terre. Each dish was lovingly prepared, transporting taste buds on a trip through the varied regions of France. To end on a sweet note, Raspberry Posset and delicate Choux pastry éclairs were served, leaving everyone with smiles and satisfied palates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the excitement, a French quiz tested everyone’s knowledge of everything from famous landmarks to classic French phrases. The quiz sparked friendly competition and laughter, culminating in a well-deserved victory for Mary, whose knowledge dazzled everyone.

Resident and staff member in their French attire.

This vibrant French Day was more than just an event; it was a testament to the nurturing and lively environment at Old Norse Lodge. Such experiences not only enrich the lives of the residents but also reaffirm the warmth and dedication of the care team. It's days like these that reassure families that their loved ones are in a place filled with joy, creativity, and care.

The Old Norse Lodge continues to be a sanctuary where residents not only receive excellent care but also get to enjoy cultural experiences that make every day special and engaging. This French Day was indeed a beautiful example of how community spirit thrives here, ensuring that every resident feels cherished and at home.