Fresh look at Methodist chapel heralds new era

The restored Little Hale Chapel interior. Photo: Claire Watson

An innovative experiment is taking shape, hoping to set a precedent for Methodist Churches across the UK.

As only the second circuit to do so, Sleaford Methodist circuit has employed 'circuit support workers' to breathe new life into its chapels and redefine the church’s role in local communities.

Claire Watson and Amanda Curson are the two support workers in a trial across seven chapels to rethink what future growth and development will look like for churches.

Claire said: “In Little Hale, we’ve worked closely with local volunteers to rejuvenate the 187-year-old chapel, a Grade II listed gem with deep roots in the region’s farming history.”

The refurbishment project, funded in part by the North Kesteven Rural England Grant Fund, included the restoration of six historic windows and a full interior refresh, creating a space that is welcoming, functional, and ready to meet the needs of the 21st-century community.

Local residents, who were consulted throughout the project, have already expressed their enthusiasm for the improvements, with most more likely to attend events at the chapel.

But their vision extends far beyond restoration. Within the churches they are introducing activity groups and programs aimed at combating loneliness and fostering community connections. Claire said: “We’re reimagining our chapels as vibrant hubs for local residents. Faith is seamlessly woven into every endeavour, ensuring that our chapel isn't just a physical sanctuary but also a spiritual one.”

On December 17 the newly transformed chapel was rededicated with a blessing by Rev. Gabrielle Britton-Voss, Superintendent Minister of the circuit. The event also served as a platform to share future plans for the chapel, including the installation of heating to make the space usable year-round.

Claire said: “This work is not just about restoring a building; it’s about renewing its purpose,” she said. “Little Hale Chapel has long been a cornerstone of our community, and today we look forward to it becoming a vibrant hub where everyone feels welcome and valued.”

Watson went on to thank the dedicated decorating team and tradespeople involved.