Friends launch 'warm space' coffee mornings for those in need at Market Rasen

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:36 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 18:28 GMT
Proceeds from the coffee mornings go to help the food bank.
Community-spirited friends in Market Rasen have got together to start up a regular weekly coffee morning who may be feeling the pinch and are struggling to keep warm and feed themselves at home this winter.

The group of women had been discussing the likely increase in numbers of people that might find themselves struggling to afford to heat their homes and eat over the coming months.

Anne Crawforth from the group said they were that concerned they began organising the coffee mornings on Tuesdays between 10am and 12noon about a month ago at the cafe in the New Life Church on Serpentine Street in Market Rasen.

She said the women all donate the cakes and provisions: “This is fifth Tuesday. It is for anyone to come along out of the cold to somewhere warm with good company. There is tea, coffee and always a choice of at least three different cakes.”

Market Rasen New Life Church centre is the venue for the new weekly coffee mornings. Photo: Google Streetview
She said they just want to make sure as many people as possible who may need it get to know it exists and make use of it. There is no charge but people can give a donation if they can.

"The donations are put towards buying food for the food bank based at the church,” Anne said.

She said the coffee mornings are developing into a lovely community.

