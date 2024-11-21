Friends launch ‘warm space’ coffee mornings for those in need at Market Rasen
The group of women had been discussing the likely increase in numbers of people that might find themselves struggling to afford to heat their homes and eat over the coming months.
Anne Crawforth from the group said they were that concerned they began organising the coffee mornings on Tuesdays between 10am and 12noon about a month ago at the cafe in the New Life Church on Serpentine Street in Market Rasen.
She said the women all donate the cakes and provisions: “This is fifth Tuesday. It is for anyone to come along out of the cold to somewhere warm with good company. There is tea, coffee and always a choice of at least three different cakes.”
She said they just want to make sure as many people as possible who may need it get to know it exists and make use of it. There is no charge but people can give a donation if they can.
"The donations are put towards buying food for the food bank based at the church,” Anne said.
She said the coffee mornings are developing into a lovely community.
