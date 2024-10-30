Friskney All Saints achieve GOOD Ofsted rating

Friskney All Saints Primary School has been recognised as a 'Good' school in its most recent Ofsted inspection, one of the last to feature a single-word judgement.

The report highlights that “The school is ambitious for all pupils,” with students achieving well. It further praises the school’s warm and welcoming environment, stating that “Pupils are happy and safe.”

Ofsted commended the school's well-planned curriculum and the effective strategies used to introduce new knowledge. The inspectors noted the 'skilled staff' and their consistent approach to teaching phonics, leading to a strong foundation in early reading skills. The school’s commitment to promoting literacy was also highlighted, with the report stating that “Pupils benefit from a carefully curated and diverse reading curriculum,” with books thoughtfully selected to complement topics being studied.

The report also praised the school’s approach to behaviour management, citing that “Classrooms are positive environments where pupils typically concentrate well.” Staff’s high expectations and the clear guidance for pupils to make good behaviour choices were key factors in the positive learning environment.

As well as gathering opinions from staff and pupils, inspectors considered responses to Ofsted’s parent/carer questionnaires and found that many parents had recognised the care from staff with one typical comment being: ‘The staff really care very deeply; they act with a sense of mission’.

Tina Wood, Headteacher at Friskney commented, “I am delighted that the outcome of this rigorous inspection truly reflects the dedication and shared expertise of all those involved and that our effective link with Lincoln Anglican Academy Trust (LAAT), our Academy Trust, was noted by the inspection team”. The report highlighted the ‘training through expertise from the Trust’ and found staff to be well supported both in terms of training, and consideration for their well-being and workload.

“It is wonderful that Ofsted shares our view of Friskney as a Good school. The hard work and commitment of the entire team have been rightly recognised.”, says LAAT CEO, Jackie Waters-Dewhurst.

For more information and to read the full report, visit our website at www.friskneyprimary.co.uk or find us on facebook.