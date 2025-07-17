From Brazil to the rooftops of South Holland: how one local dad found his feet in Lincolnshire
“I spent so long behind spreadsheets and screens – but I needed a life where I could actually see the results of my work, get my hands dirty and be outdoors,” said Diogo.
Since launching his exterior cleaning business earlier this year, he’s been jet washing driveways, unblocking gutters and making mossy roofs sparkle again – and loving every minute of it.
“We just fell in love with Lincolnshire,” explained Diogo. “The beautiful landscapes, the strong sense of community, the way people actually say hello to each other on the street – it felt like the right place to put down roots and really enjoy family life. The corporate world was starting to take a toll on my mental and physical health - both my wife and I knew it was time for a change. And after years of sitting behind a screen, I really wanted to be outside and do something practical.”
It turns out he’s got quite the knack for it. From rooftops to render, gutters to garden paths, Diogo’s thorough approach – and hard-working Brazilian spirit – is earning him a growing reputation across South Holland.
Ask him the best way to clean a roof and he won’t miss a beat – “We use the latest state-of-the-art roof wand system, designed to clean safely from the ground using controlled flow that mimics rainfall – it’s gentle on tiles, powerful on moss and keeps everyone safe, without the need for scaffolding or walking on your roof,” said Diogo. “Roof and render cleaning are two of the UK’s biggest trends right now – I’m proud to bring the best modern methods to South Holland.”
But it’s not just about the latest kit – for Diogo, it’s about giving every customer a home they can feel good about. ‘I love seeing the difference it makes for people – whether it’s a big job or just sprucing up a little front path.’
With his wife and two young children now happily settled in the area, Diogo says the move has been good for the whole family. “For me, this is about more than just a new career – it’s about being present for my kids, my love for working outdoors and exploring everything Lincolnshire has to offer. We’ve slowed down, we spend more time together, and I get to do something I genuinely enjoy. I feel like I’ve finally found my rhythm.”
So, if you spot someone out and about in South Holland transforming a tired roof or driveway with a big smile and a Brazilian accent – it’s probably Diogo, making another local home look its best.
For more information or to get in touch, visit: https://mypropertypros.co.uk/south-holland/