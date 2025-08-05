From delays to donations: Hull Trains initiative backs Humber-based charity

Hull Trains has launched a new option where customers can choose to donate their Delay Repay funds to charity.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, proceeds can be directed to the company’s new official charity partner for 2025, P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery, a Hull-based organisation that supports people across the Humber region affected by acquired brain injury and has recently expanded to support the communities in North & North East Lincolnshire.

The innovation will enable customers’ donations to go straight to the charity, which has ambitions to support people further afield. The operator serves the county, calling at Grantham, in addition to other destinations on the East Coast route including Doncaster, Beverley and London King’s Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Jones, Managing Director of First Rail Open Access, said:“The focus and determination that the P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery team have to make a difference to the local community is very inspiring. I’m really pleased that we’re able to give our customers an easy way to support the great work they do, by directly donating any Delay Repay funds.

State-of-the-art Hitachi train

“This is just the start of our partnership with the charity across the year and we look forward to working with them to spread the word about the important work they do.”

In 2012, Paul Spence (Founder and CEO of P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery) was the victim of an unprovoked attack and suffered a brain haemorrhage. Following his discharge from a high dependency unit, Paul and his family faced a long and challenging road to recovery. They quickly realised there was a lack of support available in the community.

After beginning to practice good coping strategies and choosing to follow a healthy lifestyle to manage his challenges, Paul felt he wanted to share his lived experiences to help others and established the charity. In 2016, the P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery centre opened as an access point in the community to help ensure that people can get support and guidance after suffering a brain injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Spence commented: “We’re over the moon to be Hull Trains’ new annual charity partner for this year. This partnership promises to be mutually beneficial, giving Hull Trains staff the opportunity to engage in a range of P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery events and initiatives. We deeply value their support and look forward to working closely with their team.”

Hull Trains operates a number of services each week along the East Coast Main Line connecting East Yorkshire with London. The company secured the ‘Best Place to Work’ award at the 2024 National Rail Awards.

ENDS