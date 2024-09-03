From Paralympians to policing - new autumn/winter season of talks at Caistor Civic Society
Mike Newton, committee member, said: “All talks, except that in October, are held in Caistor Town Hall’s Arts Room starting at 7.30pm and are open to all with a meeting charge of £4 for non-members.
“There is no meeting in December.”
The meeting schedule and themes will be:
September 19 2024 GUIDE DOGS FOR THE BLIND by Catherine Ball, chair of Lincoln Guide Dogs Fundraising Group.
October 17 2024 A PARALYMPIAN AT THE SEOUL PARALYMPICS 1988 by Peter Taylor (in the Grammar School Old Hall).
November 21 2024 AGM and Social Evening with bar.
December 2024 NO MEETING.
January 16 2025 CAISTOR’S SWEET FACTORY by David Hill.
February 19 2025 LINCS & NOTTS AIR AMBULANCE by Eddie King.
March 19 2025 THE LINCOLNSHIRE DIALECT by Loretta Rivett.
April 17 2025 COMMUNITY POLICING IN WEST LINDSEY, TO INCLUDE CAISTOR by Lincolnshire Police Inspector for the area
May 15 2025 OLD OCCUPATIONS by Caroline Foster.
