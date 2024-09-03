From Paralympians to policing - new autumn/winter season of talks at Caistor Civic Society

Caistor Town Hall is the venue for most of the Civic Society meetings. Photo: Google

Another season of talks at Caistor Civic Society is rapidly approaching with meetings taking place over the coming winter/spring season, featuring everything from a Paralympian to local policing, a sweet factory to Lincolnshire dialect.

Mike Newton, committee member, said: “All talks, except that in October, are held in Caistor Town Hall’s Arts Room starting at 7.30pm and are open to all with a meeting charge of £4 for non-members.

“There is no meeting in December.”

The meeting schedule and themes will be:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September 19 2024 GUIDE DOGS FOR THE BLIND by Catherine Ball, chair of Lincoln Guide Dogs Fundraising Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 17 2024 A PARALYMPIAN AT THE SEOUL PARALYMPICS 1988 by Peter Taylor (in the Grammar School Old Hall).

November 21 2024 AGM and Social Evening with bar.

December 2024 NO MEETING.

January 16 2025 CAISTOR’S SWEET FACTORY by David Hill.

February 19 2025 LINCS & NOTTS AIR AMBULANCE by Eddie King.

March 19 2025 THE LINCOLNSHIRE DIALECT by Loretta Rivett.

April 17 2025 COMMUNITY POLICING IN WEST LINDSEY, TO INCLUDE CAISTOR by Lincolnshire Police Inspector for the area

May 15 2025 OLD OCCUPATIONS by Caroline Foster.