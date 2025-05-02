From poorly to thriving: Eric’s recovery journey at Apple Trees care centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eric Robinson spent four months at Apple Trees care and reablement centre, in Grantham, recovering from a complex condition affecting internal organs in his lower abdomen. Before his stay at the home, which is run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), Eric had spent more than two months in Lincoln Hospital and had contracted sepsis twice after being discharged. He was very poorly when he moved to Apple Trees, and his prognosis was poor.

Despite the odds, Eric made a full recovery. In March, he returned home to the bungalow where he has lived with his wife, Silvia, for over 30 years. Eric said:

“I like being back home, it’s very comfortable here, and I know that I am getting better. Later in the year, I am hoping to take a drive into the countryside with my wife.”

Eric had worked locally as an engineer in Grantham for over 25 years, specialising in machinery. He fondly recalls the days when more than 2,000 people were employed at local engineering firms making large earth-moving equipment — most of which have now closed.

Sylvia and Eric Robinson enjoying a Valentine's meal at Apple Trees together during his stay at the home.

Apple Trees is conveniently located near the town, allowing Eric’s wife, Shirley, and their daughter, Nicola, to visit frequently when he was there, sometimes twice a day. Nicola, who is a nurse, said:

“I am very grateful to everyone at Apple Trees for their care and hard work; they are brilliant. Dad was very poorly when he first arrived, a shadow of the man he’d been. He was made a fuss of and given regular meals. Dad even joined in the Valentine’s meal event at the home and celebrated his 86th birthday there.”

After just a few weeks of good care and nutritious meals, Eric had gained seven kilogrammes, a clear sign of his recovery. While he didn’t take part in many of the group activities, the home’s Activities Co-ordinators, Katrina and Eve, spent time with him, chatting and sharing books.

Nicola added: “Everyone at Apple Trees is fabulous — from Lee, the Home Manager, and Natasha, the Deputy Manager, to the receptionist, the cleaners, carers, and kitchen team. Everyone is friendly and works hard as a team. I really couldn’t fault it.”

Eric also spoke fondly about his time at Apple Trees, saying: “It was perfectly good — well-run and organised. The food was very good indeed, and everyone who attended to me was excellent.”

Lee, Home Manager at Apple Trees, got to know Eric and his family during his stay. Lee said: “It was lovely to see Eric looking so well when he visited us recently to hand out keyrings to the staff as a thank you. He’s a lovely chap. It was our privilege to care for him.”