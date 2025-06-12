From shopping to swapping: How Lincoln is reimagining itself as a capital of sustainable fashion

Fashion fades, but style is eternal. And that is proving to be true with a growing wave of fashion swapping events that are taking place in Lincoln.

This week the UK marks Great Big Green Week, the country’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature. Running until 15 June, the theme this year is ‘Lets Swap Together for Good’ - a tenet that’s perfectly embodied in Lincoln.

Known for its historic heart, the city is reimagining itself as something of a sustainable fashion capital. It is home to dozens of charity shops, trendy vintage stores and a new wave of clothes swapping parties are attracting crowds from across the region.

A beautifully simple concept

Children's clothes on offer at a Lincoln swap

Clothes swapping events are a simple idea. People are encouraged to attend an event with clothing they no longer want. These unwanted items are swapped for tokens which can then be used to exchange for new clothes from someone else’s unwanted wardrobe. It’s low-cost, fun and reduces wastage from the fashion industry.

One of the region’s most important organisations in this space is the Lincoln Sustainable Fashion Forum which was founded to provide accessible, cost-effective and environmentally-conscious fashion. It is driven by key principles around inclusivity and opportunity, according to volunteer Rebecca Poole.

No barriers to fashion

She explained: ‘We are committed to keeping all of our events completely free so that there are no barriers when it comes to attending, which is why I think they have become so popular.

A recent event by Lincoln Sustainable Fashion Forum

‘You don’t often have the opportunity to choose some new clothes for free, but at our swaps you absolutely can.’

It is impossible to pinpoint a type of person who attends the swaps, according to Rebecca. And that diversity is part of the joy of swapping clothes.

'We have our regulars that make it to every swap and are firmly part of our community, and others that pop in and out when they can,’ she said. ‘We have such a range of people who attend, and our positive, inclusive atmosphere welcomes everybody.’

Beyond the city

Browsing the rails at a recent clothes swapping event

The team behind the Lincoln Sustainable Fashion Forum are keen to grow their community and are exploring creative ways to engage with new audiences. A permanent swap rail in Lincoln camera shop Not Quite North has proven to popular. But it’s not all about the people who live in the city centre.

Rebecca added: ‘We’re conscious that Lincolnshire is such a rural county and access to events like ours may be difficult for those who rely on public transport from outside villages. So in May we launched our first clothes swap in partnership with Anwick Parish Council to reduce travel costs and increase rural access to our events.’

The next swap at Anwick Community Centre is on 2 August.

A creative approach

Fashion fans at a recent clothes swapping event by Project Fashion Fixed

Blending culture with sustainability ideas in fashion is a great way to engage new audiences and is having a big impact in the region, according to Kerry Gibson. She is project lead at Project Fashion Fixed, a local Community Interest Company that’s been active in Lincoln for the last four years.

Kerry explained the fun factor is crucial: ‘Swapping events offer an easy, social way to rethink how we consume fashion. Lincoln has a strong creative community, and I think the size of the city helps – people connect more easily across different social circles.

‘There’s also a growing awareness around sustainability, especially among students and young people. Clothes swaps are low-cost, fun, and ethical, and they’re as much about community and shared values as they are about clothes.’

Building a sense of community

‘We see a real mix here in Lincoln, but swaps are especially popular with young adults, students, and creatives – people who love fashion but want to make more conscious choices.’

‘It’s about creating shared experiences. Everyone has different creative outputs, but we can find common ground in our care for the planet. We’re also continuing with hands on repair, upcycling workshops, and partnerships with local creatives. Our goal is to make sustainability not just a concept, but a lived experience.’

Feelgood fashion

It just ‘feels good’ to swap clothes and buy second hand, according to sustainable shopper Laura Swain. She works at the Lincoln Arts Centre as a Sales and Scheduling Manager and explained that the city has its swapping scene built on strong foundations:

'Fashion sustainability is really making a home in Lincoln. There are established thrifting events and with the introduction of the clothing banks on the university campus, more and more second-hand clothing stores will have a constant supply of products to offer.

She added: ‘It is so thrilling when you find something you've been looking for and the item is getting a second life out of it. It just feels good.’

Swaps for the better

Organisers of Great Big Green Week, The Climate Coalition, recently released figures from a YouGov survey which show that people across the UK are willing to cut waste, save energy and slash bills, quietly going green while saving cash.

Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition said: ‘Quiet, practical action for the planet is happening in communities across the country.

‘Whether you’re in the North or South, young or old, people are stepping up and making changes that will not only save them money, but as an added bonus the environment will benefit.

‘Helping the planet isn’t extreme or expensive. It’s just common sense.’

Check out the dates of future clothes swaps on the Lincoln Sustainable Fashion Forum’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lincoln.clothes.swap/

Find out about Great Big Green Week events at: greatbiggreenweek.com/