From social housing to transforming lives as Assistant Site Manager at Keepmoat

Jasmine Bosworth, a 32-year-old Assistant Site Manager at top 10 housebuilder Keepmoat, East Midlands, is using her experience living in social housing to create lasting change in the sector.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicestershire-based Jasmine began her career with the housebuilder in 2022 in the Customer Liaison team, but quickly worked her way up the ranks after demonstrating fantastic skills, willingness to learn and a strong determination to go above and beyond.

By September 2024, Jasmine secured her current role as Assistant Site Manager where she is instrumental in creating change. Most recently serving on the board of the Chartered Institute of Housing Futures to contribute to shaping the type of multi-tenure homes being delivered by the regional team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having grown up in social housing, Jasmine was determined to enter the sector and work to improve the lives of others in similar situations. She explains: "My personal experience of living in social housing has been the driving force behind my career in the construction industry. I am a passionate advocate for improving the future of social housing and truly believe that anyone can achieve their dreams, there is always something new to learn.

Jasmine Bosworth, Assistant Site Manager

“I’m particularly proud of being the driving force behind Keepmoat's partnership with national charity Shoe Aid, which works to reduce footwear waste, minimise environmental pollution, and improve the lives of thousands of homeless people across the UK.

“My career at Keepmoat has been an incredible journey so far, and I am excited to see what comes next. There are countless opportunities within the industry, and every day is a learning experience for me!"

Prior to joining the Keepmoat team based in Nottingham, Jasmine’s passion led her to work in a role where she was responsible for refurbishing people’s homes. This experience saw her work on the front lines of the UK’s housing crisis, which, with her ambition to create change through her career, saw her seek employment at a housebuilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Sharpe, Regional Managing Director for Keepmoat East Midlands, added: “At Keepmoat we are incredibly proud of Jasmine’s progression and determination. Starting out supporting customers in our region was a great stepping stone to her current role - where it’s fantastic to see her flourishing.

“Having risen through the ranks, she is an inspiring example of how much one can achieve with energy, enthusiasm and a great work ethic. Most recently, Jasmine has been nominated for various external and internal awards thanks to her innovative ideas, hard work and additional advocacy for change in construction.

“At Keepmoat, we are proud to support the next generation of construction professionals and to build homes designed for future generations.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.