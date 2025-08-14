Frozen in time: Lincolnshire Marshes cottage to be auctioned for £95,000

White Cottage, Marshchapel, Lincolnshire

A rare example of a traditional Lincolnshire Marshes home that has been virtually untouched for decades, is going under the hammer this month with a guide price of £95,000.

White Cottage, a two-bedroom property on Duckthorpe Lane in the picturesque village of Marshchapel, will be one of over 180 lots in the next live streamed sale by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on 28 August.

“It’s a real house that time forgot,” said Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions. “With a bit of TLC, this historic cottage could be transformed into a wonderful home, while retaining the character and charm you simply don’t find in modern builds.”

The almost entirely unmodernised cottage has a spacious layout, with a living room, dining room, storage rooms and gardens, all beneath a sweeping pitched roof typical of the Marshes area.

Marshchapel itself is a thriving rural community just six miles from the sandy beaches of the Lincolnshire coast, much of which is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and home to a grey seal colony. The Georgian market town of Louth is only 11 miles away, with Lincoln reachable in an hour by car.

Andrew added: “Historic rural properties in this part of the county rarely come to market. This is a chance to create a beautiful home in a unique setting, close to both countryside and coast.”

For more information about White Cottage in Marshchapel, or to register to bid remotely online, by phone or by proxy. The auction will be live streamed on 28 August, with bidder registration closing on 27 August.