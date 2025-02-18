Fruit trees planted in honour of loved ones at Market Rasen community orchard

A total of 84 fruit trees, with a preference for Lincolnshire varieties, were planted by local preschools, primary schools, adult learning groups and residents across three days between Thursday, February 6, Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8.

The orchard is the brainchild of the Rasen Area Environment Group, which is coordinated by Yvonne Horrocks, and the trees were provided by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) and are a part of Defra’s Coronation Living Heritage Fund Community Orchard Project.

The Rasen Area Environment Group is a local community-driven initiative focused on improving the environment in and around Market Rasen.

Ongoing maintenance for the community orchard, which creates habitats for pollinators and other wildlife, will be delivered by dedicated volunteers.

A map of all the trees in the orchard along with details of their species, who planted them and who they are in memory of is currently being drawn ahead of the orchard’s official opening later on in the spring.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chair of both the Environment and Sustainability Member Working Group at West Lindsey District Council and of the Rasen Area Environment Group, attended the tree planting and even planted a tree himself alongside organisers Neil Fairless and Angie Cutler.

Coun Bunney said: “The community orchard is an outstanding testament to our collective efforts in preserving the memory of loved ones through nature and creating vibrant green spaces in our community. Each tree stands as a living tribute and brings new life to the town of Market Rasen. I am incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our local residents, schools and community groups and I look forward to watching this orchard blossom and flourish in years to come.”

The next Rasen Area Environment Group Meeting will be on February 27, 6.30pm at Festival Hall, Market Rasen. For more information on how to volunteer, email: [email protected]

1 . cllr stephen bunney.jpg Coun Stephen Bunny joins in the tree planting. Photo: WLDC

2 . school children.jpg Youngsters join in too. Photo: WLDC