Coun Stephen Bunny gets involved in the planting (right).Coun Stephen Bunny gets involved in the planting (right).
Coun Stephen Bunny gets involved in the planting (right).

Fruit trees planted in honour of loved ones at Market Rasen community orchard

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:43 BST
Local residents, community groups and schools all took part in planting fruit trees in memory of lost loved ones at the community orchard in Mill Road Playing Field last weekend.

A total of 84 fruit trees, with a preference for Lincolnshire varieties, were planted by local preschools, primary schools, adult learning groups and residents across three days between Thursday, February 6, Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8.

The orchard is the brainchild of the Rasen Area Environment Group, which is coordinated by Yvonne Horrocks, and the trees were provided by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) and are a part of Defra’s Coronation Living Heritage Fund Community Orchard Project.

The Rasen Area Environment Group is a local community-driven initiative focused on improving the environment in and around Market Rasen.

Ongoing maintenance for the community orchard, which creates habitats for pollinators and other wildlife, will be delivered by dedicated volunteers.

A map of all the trees in the orchard along with details of their species, who planted them and who they are in memory of is currently being drawn ahead of the orchard’s official opening later on in the spring.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chair of both the Environment and Sustainability Member Working Group at West Lindsey District Council and of the Rasen Area Environment Group, attended the tree planting and even planted a tree himself alongside organisers Neil Fairless and Angie Cutler.

Coun Bunney said: “The community orchard is an outstanding testament to our collective efforts in preserving the memory of loved ones through nature and creating vibrant green spaces in our community. Each tree stands as a living tribute and brings new life to the town of Market Rasen. I am incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our local residents, schools and community groups and I look forward to watching this orchard blossom and flourish in years to come.”

The next Rasen Area Environment Group Meeting will be on February 27, 6.30pm at Festival Hall, Market Rasen. For more information on how to volunteer, email: [email protected]

Coun Stephen Bunny joins in the tree planting.

1. cllr stephen bunney.jpg

Coun Stephen Bunny joins in the tree planting. Photo: WLDC

Youngsters join in too.

2. school children.jpg

Youngsters join in too. Photo: WLDC

The trees all planted.

3. fruit trees.jpg

The trees all planted. Photo: WLDC

Related topics:Stephen BunneyLincolnshireLincolnshire County CouncilDEFRA
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice